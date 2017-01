Guest Column: The end is near For the past few months, I have been sitting back observing the left-wing commentators and pundits on CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, CTV, CBC and others, including many left-wing newspapers. I watched as their hopes for a Democratic win in the U.S. grew into confidence when Donald Trump became the Republican nominee. Late on Nov. 8, ... Read More » 10 hours ago

O’Leary playing games with CPC leadership to the detriment of other candidates Utilize the washroom facilities, or get off the pot — it’s a cleaned-up version of a phrase not suitable for the pages of the News, yet applicable to Canadian business “celebrity” Kevin O’Leary who has for more than a year now mused about running for leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. Since Stephen Harper ... Read More » 2 days ago