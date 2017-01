Guest Column: Trump’s presidency signals an end to civility in American society In our culture we like to celebrate the equal worth of all individuals. This concept, brought to us through the Renaissance, asserts that all humans are capable of reasoning and therefore are ‘sacred’ beings. So, when we saw the gradual acceptance of individuals traditionally on the fringes of society, as in the last 70 years, ... Read More » 22 hours ago

Plenty of good came from 2016 Between a never-ending string of well-loved celebrity deaths, an incoming U.S. president ready to send the world back to cold war levels of nuclear proliferation, the seeming unending chaos in the Middle East — it’s easy to look back on 2016 as a hopeless disaster. But what progress and good that happened shouldn’t be lost. ... Read More » 22 hours ago