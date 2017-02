Attend council meetings to learn, and laugh With 2017 comes the civic election. I would like to encourage everyone to attend city council meetings and see how our politicians in Medicine Hat actually perform. I myself have just started to attend some of these meetings in the last two years and boy do you get your eyes opened on what really happens ... Read More » 9 hours ago

Afraid for the world I woke up to the news recently that Donald Trump has kept his word — millions actually voted for this unskilled amateur politician based on this exact platform — and has begun to actively discriminate against a group of people because of their religion and country of origin. Lately I have read the news out ... Read More » 9 hours ago